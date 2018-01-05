>
Celebrity babies | 2011's celeb babies and bumps
  
Emma Bunton & Jade Jones and Tate
Emma Bunton & Jade Jones and Tate


Victoria wasn't the only former Spice Girl to add to their family this year. Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, 35, and long-term boyfriend Jade Jones, 32, had a Baby boy on the 6th May 2011.

The pair have been together for eleven years and announced their engagement in January 2011.

The new Baby, is named Tate Lee and is brother to Emma and Jade's first son Beau, who's now three years old (pictured with a young friend at the Cars II premiere).


