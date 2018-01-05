>
Celebrity babies | 2011's celeb babies and bumps
  
Carla Bruni & Nicolas Sarkozy - baby due autumn 2011
Carla Bruni & Nicolas Sarkozy - baby due autumn 2011


Former model, actress and singer Carla Bruni, 43, and French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, 56 are expecting their first child in late autumn.

Nicolas Sarkozy already has three children. Two from his first wife, Marie-Dominique Culioli, and one by his second wife, Cécilia Ciganer-Albéniz.


Picture: © Sipa
04/01/2011
