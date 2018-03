In this article













































































Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem and Leo Encinas

Penelope Cruz, 37, and her husband, Javier Bardem, 42, married in 2010.



Penelope was outed as being pregnant on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and on the 22nd of January 2011 Leo Encinas was born.



Three days later daddy was nominated for an Oscar. Not a bad year in the Cruz-Bardem household.



© SIPA