Christina Applegate & Martyn LeNoble and Sadie Grace

Actress Christina Applegate, 39, and her Dutch finacé Martyn LeNoble, 42 became in engaged on Valentine's Day last year.



The couple aren't in a hurry to tie the knot and they've already had their first child. The pair became parents to Sadie Grace on the 27th January 2011.



