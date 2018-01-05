In this article













































































Penny Lancaster & Rod Stewart and Aiden

Perhaps one of 2011's more surprising births, Aiden Stewart came into the world in February 2011, the eighth child of 66-year-old crooner Rod Stewart and his 40-year-old wife, Penny Lancaster.



The couple have another son, Alastair, while Rod has six other kids aged between 48 and 17-years-old from previous relationships.



Rod told the Daily Mail he's too old to do the 3am duty of tending to a screaming baby and praised his wife in saying "Penny has been wonderful. She has brought warmth and comfort to my life."



