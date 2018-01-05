>
Sophie Dahl & Jamie Cullum and Lyra
Sophie Dahl & Jamie Cullum and Lyra


Sophie Dahl, 33, Britain's favourite (former) plus-size model and grand-daughter of Roald Dahl became proud mum to little Lyra at the beginning of March 2011.

The weight and location of the birth was kept a secret but suffice to say both mum and dad, Jamie Cullum, 31, are very proud parents indeed.

No doubt the gorgeous actress turned TV chef will soon be reading her grandfather's books to her daughter - even if she is named for the lead character in Philip Pullman's Dark Material's trilogy of books - surely Matilda would have been the obvious choice Sophie?

Lyra is also the name of a star constellation and Latin for a stringed instrument called a Lyre. Whatever their reason, we think Lyra is an excellent choice of name!


04/01/2011
