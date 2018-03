In this article













































































Abbey & Peter Crouch and Sophia Ruby

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch became proud parents to Sophia Ruby on the 14th March 2011.



Their daughter weighed 7lb and 9oz.



Worringly Abbey shed her baby weight in an astonishing 7 weeks and was snapped on the red carpet at a London nightspot in a risqué black mini dress.



Her frightening weight loss could be partially due to wedding nerves. The pair tied the knot on the 1st July 2011 and Miss Clancy is now Abbey Crouch.





© Sipa