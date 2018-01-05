Mel B & Stephen Belafonte - baby due summer 2011

Mel B (pictured here looking so airbrushed we can barely recognise her) is just about ready to pop! She's pregnant with her third child and her first with husband Stephen Belafonte.



The 36-year-old former Spice Girl has two daughters from previous relationships: 5-year-old, Angel Iris - the daughter of comedian and actor Eddie Murphy - and Phoenix Chi, 12 whom she had with former husband, dancer Jimmy Gulzer.



Belafonte, 36, also has a daughter from a previous relationship.



Melanie Brown (aka Mel B), 36, and Belafonte married on 6 June 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada and renewed their vows in 2008. The pair starred in Mel B: It's a Scary World in 2010 - their very own reality TV show.





© Mel B: It's A Scary World (Style Network)



