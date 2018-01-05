In this article













































































Julia Carey & James Corden and Max

TV producer Julia Carey, 31, and her boyfriend, funny man James Corden, 32, became the proud parents of baby Max on the 22nd March 2011.



Though the couple have been spotted out a few times since the birth of their little one, James has been quick to embrace the change in his lifestyle.



He's been out on the odd large one with mates such as Kevin Pietersen but on the whole he's standing by Julia.



The star tweeted, 'This whole staying in with the family stuff is fantastic! Push the button,and after the feed we'll watch The Social Network. Lushtimes!'





