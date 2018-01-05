>
Celebrity babies | 2011's celeb babies and bumps
  
Kym Marsh & Jamie Lomas and Polly
Kym Marsh & Jamie Lomas and Polly


Kym Marsh, 34, and Hollyoak's actor Jamie Lomas, 30, have been through a lot in their relatively short time together.

They began dating in 2008 and in the summer of 2009 had a son, Archie Jay. Archie was 18-weeks early and only lived a few hours. The pressure of what they went through may have driven a wedge between them and they split in October 2009.

However, happily the pair reconciled and on Christmas Day 2009 Jamie proposed.

Kym gave birth to a baby girl named Polly on 23rd March 2011.

Like her brother, Polly was also early. She was delivered five weeks premature and weighed just over 4lb. Happily she has since grown into a healthy baby.

Kym has two older children and Jamie has a son from a previous relationships.


