Georgia Moffett & David Tennant and Olive

On the 31st March actress Georgia Moffett, 26, gave birth to baby Olive. Olive is the daughter of Dr. Who star David Tennant, 39, Georgia's long term boyfriend.



Georgia's own father, Peter Davison, also played Dr. Who! The pair met on the set of the same TV show where Georgia had a role playing David's daughter... weird!!!



