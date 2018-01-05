>
Myleene Klass & Graham Quinn and Hero Harper
Myleene Klass, 32, and Graham Quinn, 36, have been together for eight years and already have a three-year-old daughter Ava Bailey together (pictured with mum and dad in 2008).

Their little family grew by one in March when the newest additon arrived. The new baby girl, Hero Harper Quinn, joined the family on the 25th March weighing 6lbs, 2oz.

Her name was inspired by the couple's love for Shakespeare's Much A Do About Nothing. It's also a name of beautiful priestess in Greek mythology.


