Marion Cotillard & Guillaume Canet and Marcel

French superstars Marion Cotillard (Inception) & Guillaume Canet (The Beach) had a petit garçon named Marcel on the 19th May.



The pair met on the set of Love Me If You Dare in 2003 but didn't begin dating until 2007.



Guillaume was previously married to Diane Kruger.





