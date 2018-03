In this article













































































Zoe Buckman & David Schwimmer and Cleo

Friend's actor, David Schwimmer, 44, and his English wife, photographer Zoe Buckham, 25, announced the arrival of their first child on the 8th of May 2011.



Daughter Cleo was born by C-section in New York.



David and Zoe got hitched in a private ceremony in June 2010. The pair's fairytale romance started when they met in a restaurant where Zoe was a waitress in 2007. True!





