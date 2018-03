In this article













































































Jennifer Connelly & Paul Bettany and Agnes Lark

American actress, Jennifer Connelly, 40, and English actor, Paul Betteny, 40 have added a daughter to their growing family.



Anges Lark was announced to the world on the 7th June 2011. She's sister to the couple's 7-year-old son, Stellan and half-sister to Jennifer's son Kai, 14 from a previous relationship.





© Sipa