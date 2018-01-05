In this article













































































Claudia Winkleman & Kris Thykier and Arthur

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, 39, and her film producer husband Kris Thykier have added another son to their brood.



Arthur, born 10th July 2011, joins Jake, 8, and 5-year-old Matilda.



Claudia confirmed pregnancy rumours on Twitter in March, writing: ‘Thank you very much for your messages. It's true I'm having a baby.'



She later added... 'Although to be frank, on the scan it looked more like a goat.'



Announcing the birth of her new son, she returned to her joke as she tweeted "'Well, it turns out I wasn't making a goat. We have a beautiful baby boy. He has twinkly eyes and extraordinary eyebrows. His name is Arthur."





