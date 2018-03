In this article













































































Danielle Lloyd & Jamie O'Hara and Harry

It's been a turbulent few weeks for 27-year-old model Danielle Lloyd and her 24-year-old fiancé Jamie O'Hara. Baby Harry was born on the 15th July 2011, 10-weeks early. He was moved to a neo-natal unit.



On the 27th July 2011, Danielle tweeted her tiny son was finally breathing by himself.



Harry is Danielle and Jamie's second child. The pregnancy was discovered just four months after 1-year-old, Archie was born last year.





