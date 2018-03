Sam Taylor-Wood & Aaron Johnson - due early 2012

Director and artist Sam Taylor-Wood, 44, and actor Aaron Johnson, 21 announced their engagement in 2009 and sealed the deal with a baby in 2010.



Their daughter Wylda Rae was born on the 7th July 2010. A year later they've announced Sam's second pregnancy with Aaron's child - their new baby will join the family in early 2012.



Sam already has two children from a previous marriage and is a cancer survivor twice over. Hero!





