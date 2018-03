Lily & Sam Cooper - baby due early 2012

News broke of Lily Cooper's (née Allen) baby loss in November last year - at six months it was certainly a tragic blow to the singer and her then-fiancé Sam Cooper.



In June 2011, Lily, 26, tied the knot with Sam, the owner of a building company, in the Great Church in Cranham, near Stroud, in Gloucestershire and the couple chose this happy occasion to announce Lily's second pregnancy.



Their baby is most likely due in 2012.





