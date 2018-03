Alex & Steven Gerrard - due late 2011

Alex, 28, and Steven Gerrard, 31, already have two girls and are expecting a third child in late 2011.



The couple, who married in 2007, announced Alex's pregnancy in May 2011 saying she was over 3 months pregnant.



The new baby will join sisters Lexie, 5, and Lilly-Ella, 7.





