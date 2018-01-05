The perfect highchair - ten of the best

Meal times are an important part of baby's day and the right highchair can make a big difference. That's why we've found ten of the best highchairs by teaming up with child experts Kiddicare.



There are so many options when it comes to highchairs - tray or no tray? Cushion or no cushion? Do you go for a cushioned number or a firm wood design?



Whatever your preference, this style friendly selection should have something perfect for you and your baby...



Image © Banana Stock