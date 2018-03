In this article





















Best for multi use

We love this multi functional highchair as it will last for years. Children can start using it from 6months of age right through to 10 years old.



Once your child is older it can be used without the tray, harness and foot rest to enable your child to eat at the table with the family.



With three adjustable heights and ajustable foot rest this highchair really is an investment purchase.



Left:

Baby Weavers Multi Function Highchair - £64.99

Available from Kiddicare.com