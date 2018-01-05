>
The perfect highchair - ten of the best
  
Best for toddlers
Best for toddlers


This new highchair is suitable for children from 6 months to 3 years and has been designed with multi function features.

Chicco have thought of everything with this chair - including a handy parent tray attached to the side of the rear leg to keep essential items out of baby's reach.

We also love the reclining positions of the highchair so that baby or toddler can go from eating to sleeping without being disturbed - genius.

Chicco Polly Highchair Seventy - £79.99
Available from Kiddicare.com
