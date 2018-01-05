The ultimate highchair

This smart little number is the first and only high chair with a portable seat suitable for children aged 6 months to 5 years. We love how dynamic this highchair is.



You can combine the HandySitt chair with the Portable Seat to form a freestanding highchair. When detached, the chair is a seat for older kids and a sturdy step stool, and the Portable Seat is ideal for taking to restaurants or grandma's house; simply fit to the back of the dining chair - it's brilliant.

The fuss free design also ensures that your little one is safe and clean with the essential a 5-point harness an easy wipe cushion. We love.



Minui Handysitt Highchair - £129.95

Available from Kiddicare.com



