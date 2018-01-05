>
>
The perfect highchair - ten of the best
  
The ultimate highchair
In this article

The ultimate highchair


This smart little number is the first and only high chair with a portable seat suitable for children aged 6 months to 5 years. We love how dynamic this highchair is.

You can combine the HandySitt chair with the Portable Seat to form a freestanding highchair. When detached, the chair is a seat for older kids and a sturdy step stool, and the Portable Seat is ideal for taking to restaurants or grandma's house; simply fit to the back of the dining chair - it's brilliant.

The fuss free design also ensures that your little one is safe and clean with the essential a 5-point harness an easy wipe cushion. We love.

Left:
Minui Handysitt Highchair - £129.95
Available from Kiddicare.com


Parenting Editor
11/01/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         