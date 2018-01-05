>
>
The perfect highchair - ten of the best
  
Best for design
In this article

Best for design


This unusual looking high chair has a great design to encourage interaction at the table. For starters it doesn't have a tray meaning that your little one can be more involved at meal times.

The adjustable seat height means that it can be adapted for the height of any dining table. The ergonomic design ensures your child is sitting the right position and provides stability, comfort and confidence.

Suitable for babies from 6 months old and available in ten different colours this highchair is definately one of the SoFeminine mum team favourites.

Left:
Stokke Tripp-Trapp - £229.99
Available from Kiddicare.com
Parenting Editor
11/01/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         