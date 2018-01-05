In this article





















Best for design

This unusual looking high chair has a great design to encourage interaction at the table. For starters it doesn't have a tray meaning that your little one can be more involved at meal times.



The adjustable seat height means that it can be adapted for the height of any dining table. The ergonomic design ensures your child is sitting the right position and provides stability, comfort and confidence.



Suitable for babies from 6 months old and available in ten different colours this highchair is definately one of the SoFeminine mum team favourites.



Stokke Tripp-Trapp - £229.99

