We adore the neat and female friendly design of this highchair - those clean white lines are just beautiful.



The three point safety harness and low seat means that this highchair will fit under the table allowing your tot to eat with the rest of the family. A simple straightforward highchair that you can depend on for mealtimes.



Kiddicouture Stackable Cafe Highchair - £39.99

Available from Kiddicare.com