The perfect highchair - ten of the best
  
Best for gadget lovers
Best for gadget lovers


No, it's not a mini dentist's chair for babies, nor was it designed for Dr.Evil's Mini Me. This egg shaped cradle highchair is the creation of European designers at Bloom Fresco and it claims to offer advanced functionality (and plenty of extras!)

We were impressed with the 3 in 1 resting, feeding and play chair aspect and the fact that it can last your baby from birth to school age.

It also includes all the accessories you would expect for it's £295 price tag, such as an ajustable tray, a second play tray and a 360 degree swivel seat for easy access.

This is more than just a highchair, this is a Bloom Fresco Loft Highchair.

Bloom Fresco Loft Highchair - £295.00
