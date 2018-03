In this article





















Best wooden high chair

This folding highchair is suitable for children from 6 months of age and stores away blissfully easily.



Made for the exclusive Kiddicouture range, its natural finish will suit any decor. The highchair folds flat for storage saving you lots of cupboard space, and it has a 5-point safety harness to keep your little one nice and safe. Left:

Kiddicouture Bistro Folding Highchair - £59.99

Available from Kiddicare.com