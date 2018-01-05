- Chocolate Weetabix: Have you had yours?

Yes, you heard me right – I said chocolate weetabix. *waits while readers pick themselves up off the floor* Now before I start, I know what you’re thinking – you’re thinking ‘there have been quite a few reviews lately – what’s Jo playing at? It’s boring – we come here to read the sordid, pathetic details of her non-existent love life and feel better about our own lives, not get lectured about teddies and breakfast cereals.’ Well fair enough, I won’t do any more for ages, promise, but things have been a little tighter financially this month, so when I was asked if I wanted to try some of these new chocolate weetabix I was basically thinking ‘one less dinner to worry about.’ What can I say. I’m a cheap date. Plus I’ve never made a secret of the fact that I really don’t like cooking, and that I consider a bowl of weetos to be a well-balanced meal, (they are fortified with vitamins and iron remember), so doing a cereal review felt kind of apt. So what’s so great about this new chocolatey offering from weetabix then? Well, they are basically cereals, I’m not going to lie to you. They are like regular weetabix, but chocolate flavored. They don’t do housework, help you lose weight or bring you cups of tea in bed. But… they do have chocolate chips in, Belle loved them, and they have half the sugar of other chocolate flavored cereals, so you can pretend you are giving the kids a treat, and make them tidy their room in return. Genius. I thought the best think to do might be to let Belle do a little video for you, telling you what she thought, but then I couldn’t figure out how to upload video direct to my blog without paying $59 a year, so instead I uploaded it to YouTube. I’ve never done that before, I had to set up an account and everything - you see the trouble I go to? I hope it works.





Yes, well. She does go a bit funny when you point a camera at her. And before you rush out to buy some, I should probably tell you they aren’t available in Sainsbury’s until Monday. I wouldn’t want you to get there and be sad.





