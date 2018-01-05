>
>
First day at school - cope with the back to school jitters
Article in images

Reassure your child

 

© DR - Reassure your child
© DR
Always explain to your child the reasons for them coming to this strange place: you're returning to work so during this time they're coming to the crèche to have fun with the other babies.

Of course, your little one won't understand the literal sense of your words but they'll understand the context; they're responsive to reassuring messages you give them.

As you leave, say goodbye and assure them that you're coming back for them at the end of the day.

Leave them a scarf or an item of clothing that you've worn which has your smell on it and request that it's put in their bed with them.

On the first day, explain to them again why they're there, hug them, say goodbye and then leave straight away. A prolonged farewell will only worry them and will probably lead to tears...

Don't fret yourself - they'll be fine! Be aware of your own reactions: the chances are that the ordeal of separation will be more difficult for you then them so don't let that show!




  
  
Parenting Editor
02/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         