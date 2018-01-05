- Adjusting to secondary school, high school

>
First day at school - cope with the back to school jitters
Don't forget that your child is still young: a huge amount of information and lots of changes will be thrust upon them in all one day and they won't be able to absorb them all.

Help your child by drawing up a timetable together to stick on their bedroom wall, answer their questions and reassure them that they're big enough to cope. 

Remember that you'll need to repeat this several times before they take it on board! 

When your child gets home, have your camera ready to take a picture of a day to remember!

If, after the first week, you feel that your child is worried, speak about any concerns with them and, if necessary, ask for a meeting with their tutor.




  
 
