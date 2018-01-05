How to festival with kids

In this article











Festivals and children



For many people, festivals represent the perfect child-free experience - weekends spent at Glastonbury staying up all night, drinking cheap cider, and collapsing in a muddy tent at dawn for a few hours sleep - the ultimate in lack of responsibility.



When you become a parent then you’d be forgiven for thinking your festival days where behind you.



But nowadays most festivals have come to realise that the family market is huge - there are thousands of families keen to involve their children in the festival experience, and as a result there are plenty of family-friendly opportunities and activities available - winner!



The difference of course is that you have to arrive a bit more prepared, and won’t be able to spend the whole weekend at the cider bus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have just as much fun.



So we've done the hard work for you, (kind of) and put together the ultimate guide on how to festival with your kids!





