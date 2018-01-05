>
>

How to festival with kids

 
Festivals and children
In this article
Festivals and children

For many people, festivals represent the perfect child-free experience - weekends spent at Glastonbury staying up all night, drinking cheap cider, and collapsing in a muddy tent at dawn for a few hours sleep - the ultimate in lack of responsibility.

When you become a parent then you’d be forgiven for thinking your festival days where behind you.

But nowadays most festivals have come to realise that the family market is huge - there are thousands of families keen to involve their children in the festival experience, and as a result there are plenty of family-friendly opportunities and activities available - winner!

The difference of course is that you have to arrive a bit more prepared, and won’t be able to spend the whole weekend at the cider bus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have just as much fun.

So we've done the hard work for you, (kind of) and put together the ultimate guide on how to festival with your kids!
Jo Middleton
17/06/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How to festival with kids
Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         