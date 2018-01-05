Choosing a child-friendly festival

Whatever your tastes, there will be a festival to suit. Many mainstream festivals have dedicated child-friendly areas within the site, but that does mean you can end up feeling isolated from the main action.



Luckily more and more are being set up deliberately to be family-friendly throughout.



Just So Festival,named as the Green Parent's Best Family Festival 2011, is one weekend specifically aimed just at children and families.



Sarah Bird, festival Director says “We realised a few years ago, that although many festivals these days are brilliant for children, there wasn’t one that was specifically geared up for them.”



“The kids entertainment was always something added on, so we set about organising a festival with children at the centre of everything. The site is intimate and manageable, the toilets don’t make you gag and the food is great for little ones.”



