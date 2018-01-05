>
>
How to festival with kids
  
Choosing a child-friendly festival
In this article

Choosing a child-friendly festival


Whatever your tastes, there will be a festival to suit. Many mainstream festivals have dedicated child-friendly areas within the site, but that does mean you can end up feeling isolated from the main action.

Luckily more and more are being set up deliberately to be family-friendly throughout.

Just So Festival,named as the Green Parent's Best Family Festival 2011, is one weekend specifically aimed just at children and families.

Sarah Bird, festival Director says “We realised a few years ago, that although many festivals these days are brilliant for children, there wasn’t one that was specifically geared up for them.”

“The kids entertainment was always something added on, so we set about organising a festival with children at the centre of everything. The site is intimate and manageable, the toilets don’t make you gag and the food is great for little ones.”
Jo Middleton
17/06/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How to festival with kids
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         