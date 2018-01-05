In this article











Festivals are new experiences for kids

One of the great things about taking kids to festivals is that they are exposed to a whole mixture of new people and experiences, which you just wouldn’t find anywhere else.



For Vicky, who has been taking her children Daisy and Sam (pictured) to festivals since they were bumps, this is very important.



"All the festivals that we have been to have been great for my kids," says Vicky.



"It allows them to see that there is more to life than what is taught in school and introduces them to loads of different types of people.



At one festival my son, then aged eight and being bullied for being 'a girl' because he has longish hair and plays the violin, saw a boy with long hair wearing a pink shirt - he was so impressed! I think he felt that he was perhaps 'normal' after all..."







