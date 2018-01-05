Festivals when pregnant
If you do decide you’re up for a bit of summer fun with your bump, there are a few things you should bear in mind to make the experience as comfortable as possible:
- Make life easy for yourself and book a pre-pitched tent through Tangerine Fields.
- Familiarise yourself with the toilet facilities and consider a potty or bucket for those middle-of-the-night emergencies.
- Avoid the crowds - easier said than done in some places, but it’s probably wise not to stand at the front of the main stage.
- Drink plenty of water and wear a hat. Many festivals are severally lacking in shade and it’s easy to become dehydrated.
- Standing up all day is hard work, and can leave your feet swollen. Take comfortable, roomy shoes, and have plenty of breaks.