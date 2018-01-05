>
>
How to festival with kids
  
Festivals when pregnant
In this article

Festivals when pregnant


If you do decide you’re up for a bit of summer fun with your bump, there are a few things you should bear in mind to make the experience as comfortable as possible:

  • Make life easy for yourself and book a pre-pitched tent through Tangerine Fields.
  • Familiarise yourself with the toilet facilities and consider a potty or bucket for those middle-of-the-night emergencies.
  • Avoid the crowds - easier said than done in some places, but it’s probably wise not to stand at the front of the main stage.
  • Drink plenty of water and wear a hat. Many festivals are severally lacking in shade and it’s easy to become dehydrated.
  • Standing up all day is hard work, and can leave your feet swollen. Take comfortable, roomy shoes, and have plenty of breaks.
Jo Middleton
17/06/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How to festival with kids
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         