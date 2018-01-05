In this article











Festivals when pregnant

If you do decide you’re up for a bit of summer fun with your bump, there are a few things you should bear in mind to make the experience as comfortable as possible:

Make life easy for yourself and book a pre-pitched tent through Tangerine Fields.

Familiarise yourself with the toilet facilities and consider a potty or bucket for those middle-of-the-night emergencies.

Avoid the crowds - easier said than done in some places, but it’s probably wise not to stand at the front of the main stage.

Drink plenty of water and wear a hat. Many festivals are severally lacking in shade and it’s easy to become dehydrated.

Standing up all day is hard work, and can leave your feet swollen. Take comfortable, roomy shoes, and have plenty of breaks.



