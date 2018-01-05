>
How to festival with kids
Family friendly festivals
Family friendly festivals


Which UK festivals are good for children, families and parents?

Camp Bestival (pictured) – 26th-29th July, Lulworth Castle, Dorset. Weekend tickets with camping: adults £185-175, children (15-17) £110, children (11-14) £95, children 10 and under free but ticket required.

Just So Festival – 17th-19th August in Rode Hall PArkland, Cheshire. Weekend tickets with camping adult, £85 child, £35. Adult day ticket: £25, child day ticket: £12.50, under threes, free.

Harvest at Jimmys music and food festival – 7th-9th September, Jimmy’s Farm, Suffolk. Weekend tickets with camping: adult £97.50, children £36.50, under fives free.

Other music festivals which are great for family and have great kid's activities include: Glastonbury, WOMAD, Green Man, Latitude Festival, and Bestival.

Jo Middleton
17/06/2012
