>
>
The best iPhone apps for parents

SoFeminine app: best apps for parents

   

Pregnancy made easy © SoFeminine pregnancy app - SoFeminine app: best apps for parents
Pregnancy made easy © SoFeminine pregnancy app

 
Last but by no means least, we naturally think that the soFeminine app is the best thing for mums to be since iphones were invented!

 
Our soFeminine app allows expecting mums to follow pregnancy progress day-by-day with information on health, the development of the baby along with usual reminders of different formalities to be dealt with, heaps of practical advice and plenty more to make your pregnancy that bit easier.

Once your buba has arrived your soFeminine iPhone app will be there to remind you about your baby's vaccinations, explain the different stages of baby's development, and help you adapt to your new life as a mum. We'll support you every step of the way with our pregnancy app.

And if you fancy a bif of fun, use the baby name shaker: shake your iPhone and you might just find the perfect name for your baby!

Don't forget to check out the soFeminine iphone application too!

Also on soFeminine.co.uk:
 




  
 

11/08/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         