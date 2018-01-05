|
Night terrors in children: How to help your little one
|
|
In this article
Night terrors in children: How to help your little one
Night terrors in children: How to help your little oneIt can be pretty scary when your little one one has a night terror, especially when they're really upset and it feels like there's little you can do.
If you're a parent you are, sadly, likely to see your child having a night terror at some point because they're very common in children.
But what are you meant to do when they're having one? Can you wake them up, or can that be dangerous? And how can you prevent night terrors in the first place?
We spoke to Joanne Mallon, author of Toddlers: An instruction manual, to find out.
"My daughter had a few night terrors and while they are scary to witness, they don't harm your child. They will probably wake up with no memory of it, while you might feel a nervous wreck," she told us.
But fear not, there are ways that you can prevent these little night time episodes. Joanne gave us her top tips.
|
|
Sophie Herdman
05/12/2012
|
Article Plan Night terrors in children: How to help your little one ▼
|