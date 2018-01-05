>
>
Night terrors in children: How to help your little one
  
Nightmares vs night terrors
In this article

Nightmares vs night terrors


Nightmares and night terrors aren't the same thing. Night terrors are, as you can probably guess, more intense than nightmares.

Your little one will probably move around a lot, cry and maybe sit up. They might also have their eyes open even though they are still asleep. With a nightmare they are more likely to fully wake up.

"Nightmares usually occur in lighter periods of sleep, which is why the child wakes up, whereas night terrors happen during periods of deeper sleep," says Joanne.

The reason that you kid is more likely to have a night terror than you is because children get them more often, they normally grow out of them by adolescence. But night terrors also run in some families, so it might be that your little one is just more prone to them.
Sophie Herdman
05/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformStars who married the same person twice ...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         