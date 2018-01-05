>
Night terrors in children: How to help your little one
  
How can you prevent a night terror?
How can you prevent a night terror?


Kids are more likely to have a night terror when they're not getting enough sleep.

"Aim to not get your child over-tired. If your schedule has been hectic, scale it back a bit," says Joanne.

Another way to prevent night terrors is to keep the time before bedtime calm. "Even if you're a go with the flow, non-routine sort of parent, many children do find a regular bedtime routine comforting so consider starting one up," says Joanne.

She also recommends thinking about what your kid is doing in the time leading up to bedtime - some children's stories and TV programmes can have a bit of a dark edge.

Joanne's final tip is to ask yourself if there is anything else your child might be stressed about on a wider scale.

On the whole, though, remember that you can never completely prevent night terrors, they are pretty normal and they probably aren't a sign of anything more serious. But if you're really worried because they have become more than a one off and have been happening a lot over a few weeks, you might want to take them to a doctor.

"It's extremely unlikely that this is a sign of anything more serious, but to put your own mind at rest get them checked out," says Joanne.
