>
>
Night terrors in children: How to help your little one
 Photo 4/4 
What should you do during a night terror?
In this article

What should you do during a night terror?


We've always been told that when someone is sleep walking you shouldn't wake them up because they can get violent.

Joanne says the same is mainly true with night terrors. Waking them up or trying to give them a hug might make them thrash about even more. 

Unfortunately, there isn't much that you can do when your child is having a night terror, other than stay calm, make sure that they aren't going to hurt themselves and stay close until it stops. 

It will end eventually, it's just a matter of time!
Sophie Herdman
05/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         