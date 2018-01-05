In this article







What should you do during a night terror?

We've always been told that when someone is sleep walking you shouldn't wake them up because they can get violent.



Joanne says the same is mainly true with night terrors. Waking them up or trying to give them a hug might make them thrash about even more.



Unfortunately, there isn't much that you can do when your child is having a night terror, other than stay calm, make sure that they aren't going to hurt themselves and stay close until it stops.



It will end eventually, it's just a matter of time!



