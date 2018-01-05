|
Paula Radcliffe on exercise for pregnancy and parenting
And when the little one arrives? Well, we'll take any chance we can to hit the hay thanks very much!
But if you're a world record holding long-distance runner and your job is working out, pounding the pavements and trails for hours on end and generally pushing yourself to the limits of what's physically humanly possibly then you don't have much of a choice but to get out there and stay active.
For Paula Radcliffe MBE her first pregnancy coincided with a career break she took to recover from injuries but even so she still trained everyday. Now as a busy mum of two she knows the value of fitness in keeping up with Isla (five years-old) and Raphael (two years-old).
For us mere mortals who still heed the call of the sofa, getting active through playing with our children is the perfect way to fit exercise in our lives - and our families.
As well as training for the 2012 Olympics, Paula's fronting Pampers' new 'Pampers Little Athlete' campaign which aims to help parents celebrate their own child's play in the run up to the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Pampers have also brought out special edition Union Jack nappies - super cute).
We caught up with her to marvel over how she fits pregnancy and parenting into her terrifying training schedule...
Was your pregnancy planned or did it come as a shock?Isla was a shock because it was literally the first time and it happened really fast. We were really lucky. We were trying but people had said “oh you’re an athlete, you’re pushing your body and it’s going to take a long, long time” and that luckily wasn’t the case at all.
With Raphael it took us a little bit longer but we're still really grateful that it didn’t take forever. Having children was something that was really important to me.
When you found out you were pregnant did you change your routine?
Yes but your body just naturally senses that anyway. With both of them I think I knew at about 4 or 5 days pregnant that I wasn’t able to push myself as hard in training.
