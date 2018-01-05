children's rain wear: kids rain macs, coats, wellington boots, wellies and waterproofs

In this article









Singing in the rain



With the winter finally at an end we're on the brink of spring - the frost has thawed but there's still a nip in the air and chill on the wind not to mention the ever-present April showers that the season is so famous for.



All of a sudden it's not so simple to dress your children in the morning - thick winter layers are too much, summer wear is too flimsy. Your little fashionista will probably have something to say about it too - kids are more fashion conscious than ever.



For 2010 rain boots, gum boots and wellies have been given a new look. All-weather wear for your little ones has never been cooler. Your children will love accessorising with brand new seasonal looks such as Marine, Girly, Rock or So British... discover how to get your brood singing in the rain!





