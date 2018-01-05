>
Singing in the rain! Children's clothes for British weather
  
Sailor: kids rainwear
Sailor: kids rainwear


To brave the springtime seaside, your child must be prepared!  If you're heading for the coast this Easter make sure your little ones are well-protected from the wet - sailor style!  Go old favourites... the traditional yellow rain mac, a sou'wester and a pair of wellie boots. Team classic wet weather wear with sailor stripes and pale denim.

1. Mayoral - White And Red Knit Dress (2yrs - 8yrs): £30
www.alexandalexa.com

2. Petit Bateau - Yellow Rain Mac (2yrs - 8yrs): £54.50 - £60
John Lewis - www.johnlewis.com

3. Little Mark Jacobs – Light Blue Cropped Jeans (2yrs - 12yrs): £61
  www.alexandalexa.com

4. Hunter Original KIDS - Red Wellington Boots: £23
www.countryattire.com

5. Abeko & Nordic Tells - 100% Waterproof Yellow Sou'wester Hat: £7.99 www.thekidswindow.co.uk


Parenting Editor
25/03/2010
