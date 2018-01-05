Sailor: kids rainwear
To brave the springtime seaside, your child must be prepared! If you're heading for the coast this Easter make sure your little ones are well-protected from the wet - sailor style! Go old favourites... the traditional yellow rain mac, a sou'wester and a pair of wellie boots. Team classic wet weather wear with sailor stripes and pale denim.
1. Mayoral - White And Red Knit Dress (2yrs - 8yrs): £30
www.alexandalexa.com
2. Petit Bateau - Yellow Rain Mac (2yrs - 8yrs): £54.50 - £60
John Lewis - www.johnlewis.com
3. Little Mark Jacobs – Light Blue Cropped Jeans (2yrs - 12yrs): £61
www.alexandalexa.com
4. Hunter Original KIDS - Red Wellington Boots: £23
www.countryattire.com
5. Abeko & Nordic Tells - 100% Waterproof Yellow Sou'wester Hat: £7.99 www.thekidswindow.co.uk