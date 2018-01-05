In this article









British look for kids - childrens spring wear

So British - if one things say Britannia it's Burberry check. The tartan motive teamed with denim, dusky pink and beige creates a quintessentially British look. Prepare for spring weather with a pair of tartan wellie boots, mac and umbrella.



1. Burberry - Cotton Double Breasted Trench Coat (4yrs - 12yrs): £195 - £290



2. Burberry - Transparent Check Umbrella: £65



3. Innovation - Pereline Knee High Socks: £3.50



4. Kid by Phillip Lim - Alabama Jersey Cardigan (3yrs - 9yrs): £112

www.littlefashiongallery.com



5. Simple Kids - Blue Denim Dress (2yrs - 10yrs): £190

www.alexandalexa.com

