Singing in the rain! Children's clothes for British weather
  
British look for kids - childrens spring wear
In this article

British look for kids - childrens spring wear


So British - if one things say Britannia it's Burberry check. The tartan motive teamed with denim, dusky pink and beige creates a quintessentially British look. Prepare for spring weather with a pair of tartan wellie boots, mac and umbrella.

1. Burberry - Cotton Double Breasted Trench Coat (4yrs - 12yrs): £195 -  £290
2. Burberry - Transparent Check Umbrella: £65

3. Innovation - Pereline Knee High Socks: £3.50

4. Kid by Phillip Lim - Alabama Jersey Cardigan (3yrs - 9yrs): £112
www.littlefashiongallery.com

5. Simple Kids - Blue Denim Dress (2yrs - 10yrs): £190
www.alexandalexa.com
25/03/2010
