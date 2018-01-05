>
Singing in the rain! Children's clothes for British weather
  
Pink girly rainwear for girls
Pink girly rainwear for girls


Girlie girls need prettiness even when it rains. Think pink! Pink, pink and more pink.  Pretty pink accessories with flowers are always popular with little princesses.

1. J by Jasper Conran - Purple belted trench coat (4yrs – 12yrs) - £30-£34
Debenhams

2. John Lewis Spot Print Pink and White Fisherman's - £7
John Lewis

3. BUGZZ - Fairy non-slip Wellie Socks (2yrs – 7yrs) - £4.75
www.littlesunflowers.com

4. Little Marc Jacobs - Girls Denim Shorts with Braces (2yrs - 12yrs) - £54.95 www.childrensalon.com

5. Kidorable - Lotus boots -£13.50
www.littlekidsboutique.co.uk

6. Kidorable - Children's Lotus Umbrella  - £6.95
www.stylechild.co.uk


Parenting Editor
25/03/2010
