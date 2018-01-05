Rock look for kids
Rock 'n' roll is all about attitude - whether your little monsters work the look in traditional rock symbols like skulls & cross bones or with quirky touches like ladybird wellies. Keep colours in a palette of black and white with a little dash of red or purple.
1. Burberry - Double breasted sleeveless trench dress - £99
2. D&G - Girls Patent Black Trench Coat - £208.57
www.childrensalon.com
3. Kool Kids - Childrens Pirate Analogue Watch & Jewellery Set - £10.99
www.magicladykids.co.uk
4. Molo Kids - Nikoline Leggings Black Star - £9.99
www.spoliedbrat.co.uk
5. Kidorable - Ladybird Wellies - £12.99
www.cradleandall.co.uk