Singing in the rain! Children's clothes for British weather
Rock look for kids
Rock look for kids


Rock 'n' roll is all about attitude - whether your little monsters work the look in traditional rock symbols like skulls & cross bones or with quirky touches like ladybird wellies. Keep colours in a palette of black and white with a little dash of red or purple.

1. Burberry - Double breasted sleeveless trench dress - £99

2. D&G - Girls Patent Black Trench Coat - £208.57
www.childrensalon.com

3. Kool Kids - Childrens Pirate Analogue Watch & Jewellery Set - £10.99
www.magicladykids.co.uk

4. Molo Kids - Nikoline Leggings Black Star - £9.99
www.spoliedbrat.co.uk

5. Kidorable - Ladybird Wellies - £12.99
www.cradleandall.co.uk
Parenting Editor
25/03/2010
