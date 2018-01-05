|
School phobia: solutions for school phobia
If school literally brings your child out in a rash, they might be suffering from school phobia.
No matter at what age it occurs, school phobia (or school refusal) can severly disrupt and penalise your child's progress at school.
Children suffering from school phobia can, like their families, often find themselves at a loss and unable to deal with the problem.
If your child is suffering from school phobia, read on to find out more about the symptoms, causes and treatments and expert advice on coping with school phobia.
11/09/2011
