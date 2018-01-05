>
School phobia: solutions for school phobia
Article in images

What is school phobia: definition of school phobia

 

What is school phobia?
The definition of school phobia is quite simple. It corresponds to the fear of going to school.

When a child starts having difficulties going to school, for example showing signs of anxiety or panic, we can refer to school phobia, especially if the fear and panic disappear as soon as the cause (i.e. school) is no longer mentioned.

A Japanese phenomenon: Hikikomori
school phobia has been known to reach crisis point in Japan, with teenagers who shut themselves in their bedrooms 24/7, eating all their meals there.

Special attention needs to be paid to excessive cases because such a level of social withdrawal can lead to depression and even suicide amongst some fragile adolescents.

Although this has been witnessed in Japan, it's highly likely that this type of school phobia occurs in other countries as well.




  
  
Parenting Editor
11/09/2011
