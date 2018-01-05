Causes of school phobia: reasons for school phobia

What are the causes of school phobia?

There are many reasons for school phobia occuring and it's impossible to make an exhaustive list. Nevertheless, the causes quite frequently tend to be the same. > Anxiety of being separated: in principle, this anxiety is normal because it's built in to the child's natural development process. Lots of parents don't really pick up on it as it's so natural, except if school phobia and refusal to go to school accompany it.



> General anxiety: the fear of not knowing where to go, forgetting their books, not having any friends, not understanding teachers' instructions, not following the lesson, etc.



> Performance anxiety: it concerns children with learning difficulties like dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia more so. If the learning difficulty hasn't been detected and followed up, the child might imagine, wrongly or rightly, that they are being given a rough ride. They might be told off for not putting enough effort in, for having their head in the clouds, for not concentrating... They might also end up with teachers who are reluctant to take such particularities into account, which can eventually transform anxieties into phobias.



> Feeling different: children who suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or those who are intellectually gifted or particularly sensitive feel that they are different to other children. This difference blocks them and ends up making them feel anxious about going to school, a place where they feel like they don't really fit in.



> A physical difference in weight, colour, origin: children can be cruel to each other and fix very few limits. If your child is being called names, life at school can very quickly become unbearable.



> Real problems with other pupils: bullying can also lead to a child refusing to return to the place where they are systematically abused.







